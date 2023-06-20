iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,396 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,990,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,941,000 after purchasing an additional 297,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.19. 233,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,751. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.72. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

