iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Lowered by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $69.29. 339,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,201. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.72. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

