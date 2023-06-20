iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 4.4% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.68. 171,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,207. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $161.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.18.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

