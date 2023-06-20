iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Position Lowered by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

IJS traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.50. 191,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,919. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.35.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

