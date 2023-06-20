iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 65,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 42,923 shares.The stock last traded at $277.29 and had previously closed at $278.36.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 773.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

