iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 1-Year High at $241.67

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $241.67 and last traded at $239.35, with a volume of 129436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.44.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.77. The stock has a market cap of $849.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 106,248 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $356,000.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

