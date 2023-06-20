ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.84. 5,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 9,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ITVPY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ITV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

ITV Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

ITV Increases Dividend

About ITV

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.3518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 5.22%.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

