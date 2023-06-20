James W. Ayers Purchases 2,000 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,824,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,249,193.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE FBK traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 138,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,101. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

FBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 570.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 702.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

