JasmyCoin (JASMY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $30.57 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, JasmyCoin has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $197.79 million and $30.57 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JasmyCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About JasmyCoin

JasmyCoin launched on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,649,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

