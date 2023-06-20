Jeffrey C. Tweedy Sells 1,065 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 308,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average is $75.50. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.82 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.