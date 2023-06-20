Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Trading Down 1%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.11. 14,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 13,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.
