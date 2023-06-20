Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Trading Down 1%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.11. 14,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 13,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Jerash Holdings (US) Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Institutional Trading of Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRSH. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 21.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.