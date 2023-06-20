Jrs Investments Llc Sells 5,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $339,700.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $351,650.00.

NASDAQ ALTR traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.69. 37,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,349. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.94, a PEG ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $166.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALTR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $7,456,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,957,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,412 shares of the software’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after buying an additional 33,868 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

