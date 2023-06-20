KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $16.98

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $16.04. KE shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 1,580,032 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEKE shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.62.

KE Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. KE had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KE by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in KE by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,456,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,566 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in KE by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 343,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 125,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in KE by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 722,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 252,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

