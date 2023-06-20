Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $6,594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,017,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.56. 2,083,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Kellogg by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

