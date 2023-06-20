Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $87.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.73. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $67.64 and a 12 month high of $88.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

