Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $7.65 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.9% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Shares of ADI opened at $188.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.77 and its 200 day moving average is $179.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

