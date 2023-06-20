Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Reduces Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,185,126,000 after buying an additional 149,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,538,000 after purchasing an additional 351,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,505,000 after purchasing an additional 104,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ECL opened at $182.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $183.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.57.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

