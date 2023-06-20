Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 956 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.