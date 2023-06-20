KickToken (KICK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.04 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $417.75 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018426 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00014263 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,325.43 or 0.99946360 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002311 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,938,468 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,938,468.468626. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00849162 USD and is down -7.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $417.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.