Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises 1.5% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $137.42. 327,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average of $134.75.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

