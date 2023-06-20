KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Update

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KREF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 356.67 and a quick ratio of 356.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $849.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 0.84.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.00%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -260.61%.

Insider Transactions at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In related news, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 8,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 245,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,900.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,941.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,900.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 422.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KREF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

See Also

