KOK Self Reported Market Cap Tops $6.29 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. KOK has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and approximately $322,212.65 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018441 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00014338 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,329.00 or 1.00025285 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01273017 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $310,535.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.