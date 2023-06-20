Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KTOS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $100,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $598,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $100,954.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $598,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $349,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,218.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,295 shares of company stock valued at $910,390. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 484,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.4% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,420 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,036,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,925,000 after buying an additional 54,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading

