Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Kroger Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KR opened at $46.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

