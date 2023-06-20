KRS Capital Management LLC Acquires 825 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,134 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 1.0% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $7.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.79. 3,726,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,898,362. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.46. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

