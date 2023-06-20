KRS Capital Management LLC Has $307,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $244.75. The stock had a trading volume of 167,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.85. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Roth Mkm raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.77.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.