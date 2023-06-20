KRS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 973 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FedEx from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.21.

NYSE FDX traded down $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.93 and its 200-day moving average is $208.04.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.