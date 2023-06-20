L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Raised by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,711 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $195.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.99 and its 200-day moving average is $200.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

