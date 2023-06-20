Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Trading Up 5%

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG – Get Rating) was up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $300.82 and last traded at $300.82. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.50.
Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 Trading Up 5.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.82.
