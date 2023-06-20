Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.18.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $736,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,871,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $736,240.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 782,432 shares in the company, valued at $64,871,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $850,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,324 shares of company stock worth $8,474,269 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.40. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

