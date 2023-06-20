Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Purchased by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Lazard makes up approximately 2.0% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 0.11% of Lazard worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after buying an additional 462,677 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,335,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 703.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,067,000 after buying an additional 331,889 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,748,000 after purchasing an additional 307,614 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of Lazard stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.70. 318,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,068. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.62 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

See Also

