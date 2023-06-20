Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) and RXO (NYSE:RXO) Head-To-Head Contrast

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RXO and Leafbuyer Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get RXO alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion 0.53 $92.00 million N/A N/A Leafbuyer Technologies $3.81 million 1.86 $960,000.00 N/A N/A

RXO has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO N/A N/A N/A Leafbuyer Technologies -13.40% N/A -30.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares RXO and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

91.3% of RXO shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RXO and Leafbuyer Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 0 13 5 0 2.28 Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

RXO currently has a consensus price target of $21.87, suggesting a potential downside of 0.33%. Given RXO’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RXO is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Summary

RXO beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RXO

(Get Rating)

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

(Get Rating)

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.