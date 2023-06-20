Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LEJU opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. Leju has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.84.
About Leju
Featured Articles
