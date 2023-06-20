Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEJU opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. Leju has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online-to-offline real estate services. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

