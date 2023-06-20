LEMONCHAIN Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.08 Billion (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $27,250.57 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

