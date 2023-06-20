Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $161.00 at Evercore ISI

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.53.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.60. Lennar has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $121.95.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 47.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

