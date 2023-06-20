LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 587 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,191 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

NYSE BA opened at $217.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.46. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

