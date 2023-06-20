LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 9,786 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 40,090 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $4,727,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 278,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $1,536,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $48.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

