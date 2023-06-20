LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 19,178 Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Get Rating) by 120.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,178 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,010,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 111,863 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 131,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 49,763 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

EYLD opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $180.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $38.42.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

