LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 4,256 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $52.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

