LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $532,000 Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYEM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter.

HYEM stock opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

