LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 1,890 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at about $234,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $195.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.61.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

