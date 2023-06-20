LexAurum Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $123.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.63. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

