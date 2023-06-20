Liberty Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for about 1.8% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 38,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 239.8% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.8% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,018,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,223,000 after buying an additional 213,015 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 788.3% during the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 22,174 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

NYSE AFL opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.19. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.04 and a 1 year high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

