Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $94.10 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $94.35.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.