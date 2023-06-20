Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,762 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896,736 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,870,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,180,000 after purchasing an additional 237,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,604.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,433,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,589,000 after buying an additional 3,382,440 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VXUS stock opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.21.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

