Liberty Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,119,000 after buying an additional 4,219,173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,358 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,128,000.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.80. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

