Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 46 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Argus upped their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

SYK stock opened at $294.35 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.84 and its 200-day moving average is $270.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

