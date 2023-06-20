Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 49 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

Shares of TMO opened at $521.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $553.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06. The stock has a market cap of $200.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

