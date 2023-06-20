Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,450 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 67,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,457,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,071,000 after buying an additional 556,279 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after buying an additional 336,009 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.