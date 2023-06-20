Lookers (LON:LOOK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $119.58

Shares of Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119.58 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.52), with a volume of 59929337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.70 ($1.13).

Lookers Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £452.21 million, a P/E ratio of 624.21, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.39.

Lookers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Lookers’s previous dividend of $1.00. Lookers’s payout ratio is currently 1,578.95%.

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.

